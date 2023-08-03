3 I/C AEEs shifted, posted in JS Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Government today issued orders of transfer and posting of three Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in Jal Shakti department.

I/C AEE (Civil) Jan Wakeel Ahmed Wani, posted in Irrigation Sub Division, Awantipur, Irrigation Division Tral, shall also hold the charge of the post of Irrigation Sub Div Malangpora, Irrigation Division Pulwama, in addition to his own duties till further orders, relieving Waseefa Riyaz, I/C AEE of the additional charge.

Sharief-Ud-Din Malik, I/C AEE (Civil) posted in Flood Control Sub Division Kupwara of Irrigation & Flood Control Division Kupwara, has been shifted and posted as Technical Officer in PHE Division Handwara.

Rafi-Ul-Maqbool Dar, I/C AEE (Mechanical), awaiting orders of posting, has been placed as Technical Officer to Executive Engineer, MID Srinagar against an available vacancy.