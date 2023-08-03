Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates 45 lakh customers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Maruti Suzuki Alto has become India’s highest selling car driven by 45 lakh+ owners.

Maruti Suzuki Alto is an iconic brand which has consistently reinvented itself to adapt to the needs of the ever-evolving Indian consumer, ensuring it continues to set new benchmarks.

The car has democratised the entry hatchback segment with features such as electronic power steering, front power windows, Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, Dual Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), availability of factory fitted CNG system, and more.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “over the past two decades, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers.”

“We are extremely proud of the Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us,” he said.

Claiming that the Alto has consistently set new benchmarks in the auto industry, he added, “Given the young demographic of India, rising income levels etc, there will continue to be immense potential for cars such as the much-adored Alto. We’re confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience.”

The All-New Alto K10 builds on the trust associated with the Alto legacy. Offering contemporary peppy styling, more interior space and comfort, along with proven durability, the Alto nameplate is the preferred choice for young customers, first-time car buyers and additional buyers alike.

Launched in the year 2000, the original Alto was an instant hit and by 2004 it had already become India’s number one selling car.

Today, the all-new Alto K10 continues to be a hot favourite with its more powerful next-gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Its confident manoeuvrability with a turning radius of just 4.5 meters and smart connectivity with Smart Play Studio infotainment system ensures it appeals to a wide variety of customers.