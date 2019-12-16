Veterinary Sciences University

It would be entirely in the fitness of things to accord sanction for setting up of a University for veterinary sciences and fisheries in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Both ofthese are otherwise assuming increasing importance in the country as dairy and dairy related products are contributing a good deal to our annual GDP. Same is the case with the fisheries. it is hoped that the committee of experts constituted by the Government would soon submit its report with due feasibility and other necessary inputs.

Director General of Agricultural Research can vastly help in providing necessary guidance and views in this regard. There is a large scope of veterinary discipline and also of fisheries in Jammu and Kashmir but it is usually found that innovative, research and academic related infrastructure was missing which could be taken care of by the proposed university which we hope after the submission of the expert report would clear the decks for opening up of a university .