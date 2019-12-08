Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turns 75

KOLKATA: One of the highest paid actresses in 70s and also one of the iconic veteran actresses of Indian Cinema Sharmila Tagore turned 75 on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished her on the occasion.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, Sharmila (Di) Tagore. Wish you good health and happiness,” Ms Banerjee posted on her social networking page.

On last night, her daughter and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan posted a stunning picture of Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram profile.

In the photograph, Sharmila Tagore can be see happily posing for the camera. The caption on the picture read, “Birthday eve.”

Born on this day in 1944, Sharmila began her career as an actress in Satyajit Ray’s 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar (The World of Apu), as the ill-fated bride of the title character.

She later appeared in Shakti Samanta’s Kashmir Ki Kali in 1964. Samanta cast her in many more films, including An Evening in Paris (1967)

Samanta later teamed up Sharmila with Rajesh Khanna for movies such as Aradhana (1969) and Amar Prem (1972). Other directors paired them together in Safar (1970), Daag (1973), and Maalik (1972).

The pair of Khanna-Sharmila gave 7 box office hits– Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, Chhoti Bahu, Daag, “Raja Rani” and Avishkaar. (AGENCIES)