Homecoming: Lata Mangeshkar discharged after 28 days

NEW DELHI: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who remained admitted at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for 28 days, after she was diagnosed with Pneumonia, returned home on Sunday.

The 90-year-old singer complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.

She took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank the team of doctors who treated her and her fans, who prayed for her well-being.

”Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The

doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.

”Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba. I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you.

”My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!,” she tweeted.

”Namaskaar, A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr Pratit Samdani, Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr Rajeev Sharma,” she said in another tweet. (AGENCIES)