13th SAG: Sakshi, Ravinder win gold in wrestling

KATHMANDU: Continuing their impeccable run, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Ravinder helped India clinch four more gold medals on day three of the wrestling competition at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games here on Sunday.

While Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the podium finish in the 62kg category, U-23 World silver medallist, Ravinder made it a golden double for India as he clinched top honours in the 61kg men’s freestyle.

Sakshi won all her matches one sided by pinning her opponents and bagging the matches one sided with a steep margin of 10-0 to finish at the top.

However, Ravinder had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan’s M Bilal after easily overcoming the challenge posed by Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi wrestlers in the earlier rounds.

Pawan Kumar (men’s freestyle 86kg) and Anshu (women’s 59kg) also won a gold each in their respective categories. (AGENCIES)