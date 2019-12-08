PM stresses on role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe, secure

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the role of effective policing in ensuring that women feel safe and secure.

His remarks came against the backdrop of recent cases of crimes against women which has triggered a public outcry.

Addressing a DGP/IGP conference at Pune, the Prime Minister also said officials must at all times strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society including women and children.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Modi was of the view that technology provides an effective weapon to ensure proactive policing that factors in the feedback of the common man. (AGENCIES)