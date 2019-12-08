57% waste processed in country; Chhattisgarh most efficient while big states lag behind: report

NEW DELHI: Waste is collected on a daily basis from households in 93 per cent of the country’s municipal councils under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of which only 57 per cent is processed, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has said.

As per a report presented by the Ministry recently in Parliament, Chhattisgarh has the highest success rate in waste management among states whereas big states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra lag behind.

According to the data presented by the Ministry, waste is collected from the doorsteps of households in over 79,000 or 93 per cent of the over 84,000 municipal councils in urban areas.

The report stated that 1.48 lakh tonnes of waste is generated in the country every day, of which 57 per cent is either recycled or processed.

The remaining waste is sent to dumping grounds or landfills in the respective states, the report said.

As per the report’s state wise data, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka are among the 14 states in which all municipal councils have been successful in meeting the goal of collecting garbage from the doorsteps of households.

In Chhattisgarh, that tops the list of states for efficient waste management, 1,650 metric tonnes of waste is collected everyday from each house in its 3,217 municipal councils, 90 per cent of which is processed.

In Madhya Pradesh, 6,424 metric tonnes waste is collected everyday from all households in its 6,999 municipal councils of which 84 per cent is processed, whereas in Gujarat 82 per cent of the waste collected is successfully processed on a daily basis.

According to the report, the states in which the maximum amount of waste is collected have the least efficient waste management infrastructure. (AGENCIES)