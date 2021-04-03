Verma visits Purmandal, inspects works on Biodiversity Park

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 3: Commissioner Secretary Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma today visited Purmandal area in connection with development of a Biodiversity Park and promotion of water conservation activities around the forests of famous temple area for improving the overall aesthetics and water environs of the area.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. Mohit Gera, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, K. Ramesh Kumar, DFO, Samba Som Dutt Khajuria, ACR Samba, Jatinder Mishra, BDC Chairman Purmandal and officers from DEERS, Irrigation and Flood Control, local Sarpanch and staff of Forest Department during the visit.

The Commissioner Secretary visited the site proposed for development of Biodiversity park in forest compartment 35/D Purmandal adjacent to ancient Shiv Temple being established with a view to conserve the biodiversity of the area, creation of awareness among the visitors and the nature lovers with promotion of biodiversity conservation.

He was informed that One Nakshatra Van is proposed to be created according to the Indian system of Astrology that links plants with the motion of different planets in the park. The 27 Nakshatra trees will be planted to bring an aesthetic, healthy and spiritual experience. One herbal garden is also proposed for planting of rare and threatened trees which also have medicinal and religious importance. The measures to be taken for Soil and Water Conservation of catchment area were also discussed in detail.

The Commissioner Secretary Forests directed the DFO Samba for identification of suitable site in Purmandal for development of the area with nature trail, Water Harvesting Structures and other recreational areas along with amenities for senior citizens and children. Verma advised on developing a conservation programme for Purmandal Range and its adjoining areas for providing ecological security to urban Jammu.

The Deputy Commissioner informed him that in order to disseminate the natural and cultural heritage of the area and generate awareness, among children and senior citizens visiting Purmandal, one Bal Van is also proposed in Purmandal area.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Verma chaired an inter-departmental meeting to review afforestation drives under Green India Mission.

He said that a goal of planting 5 lakh trees in both the Smart Cities has been set for this financial year. He added that the trees are to be planted in open spaces along highways, educational institutions, along river banks, wastelands and other available parcels of land lying with various departments.

He remarked that an attempt would be made to create ‘city forests’ in both Smart Cities which will help in curbing noise and air pollution.