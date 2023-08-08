Vehicle of drug smuggler attached in Mirgund

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Police today attached a Maruti car belonging to a drug smuggler in the Mirgund, Pattan area of district Baramulla.

Baramulla Police led by IC PP Mirgund under the overall supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz attached the vehicle bearing registration Number JK03B-1977 worth Rs 60,000 belonging to a drug smuggler namely Gh Mohammad Dar, son of Ab Rehman Dar, resident of Mirgund Pattan after completing all legal formalities, police said.

“The said vehicle was linked to case FIR No. 132/2023 of Police Station Pattan. The investigation proved that the said movable property was raised from Illicit Trafficking by the drug smuggler,” police said.Police said that previously Baramulla Police has attached properties worth Rs 68.05 lakh of drug smugglers which includes 2 houses, 2 vehicles and cash to the tune of Rs. 41.72 lacs in Pattan, Kreeri & Kamalkote.