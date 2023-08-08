Balwant is chairman of TWARS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: In a meeting of All Transport Welfare Association Railway Station (TWARS) here today new general body of the Association was constituted.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Balwant Singh, Association chairman and Davinder Choudhary, president.

Balwant Singh was elected as chairman of the new general body; Davinder Choudhary, president while nine members elected on this occasion were Jugal Gandotra, S. Surinder Singh, S. Gurdeep Singh, Prakash Sharma, Bachan Lal, Vinod Sharma, Balwan Singh, Inderjeet Sharma and S. Gurdeep Singh.