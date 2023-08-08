Three injured in assault, accused at large

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: At least three persons were injured after they were assaulted by a group of youth here at Shaheedi Chowk area here, police said today.

They said Surinder Gupta (68) and Anil Gupta (51), sons of Charan Dass Gupta, and Kanav Gupta (27) son of Surinder Gupta, all residents of Bawe Wali Lane, Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu, were assaulted with swords around 1:45 Pm today by 2-3 persons, who are known to the victims.

“While the injured have been hospitalised, the accused are at large. But police teams have been constituted to nab them,” said a police spokesperson.

He said the accused have been booked in case FIR number 44/2023 under sections 341, 323, 34 IPC and 4/25 Arms Act registered at Police Station Peer Mittha and further investigation taken up.