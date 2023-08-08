Migrants concern over denial of flour quota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Kashmiri Migrants have expressed serious concern over denial of flour since March this year which was being provided to relief holders through ration depots by the Government.

In a joint statement issued here, today Sunil Pandita and Vijay Koul social activists said that denial of flour to the relief holders has added to their problems as having no source of income they are unable to purchase the same in the open market on high rates.

They said the Government is trying to harass the displaced people from Valley on one pretext or the other instead of solving their genuine demand of resettlement with hour and dignity in Kashmir Valley for which they are craving for over last three decades.

They demanded that the flour quota to migrant relief holders be restored immediately failing which they will come on streets.