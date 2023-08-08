Dharna protest against wine shop ends

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 8: Dharna protest against opening of wine shop at Daraba in Surankote area of Poonch ended after administration assured that the shop will not be opened there.

Reports said that after the wine shop was shifted from Potha Bypass to Daraba area, locals along with elected representatives, political, social and religious activists sat on protest dharna which continued for 11 days including 2 days of hunger strike, and now admin assured protestors that the shop will not be opened there after which dharna protest was called off.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote reached dharna spot and conveyed the message and decision of District administration to remove wine shop from there after which DDC Member Surankote-A Shahnawaz Choudhary, other representatives and protestors extended gratitude to the administration for this decision.