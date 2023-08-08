Stop installation of Smart Meters: SJS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Activists of Shurveer Jammu Sangathan (SJS) along with the residents of Muthi area here today staged a protest demonstration against installation of Smart Meters in Jammu.

The protest was led by Arun Seekey, general secretary of SJS along with Ravi Tangotra, Kewel, Dheeraj and Bhanu Partap.

The protesters blocked ever busy Akhnoor road at Muthi for more than one hour.

Addressing the protesters, Partap Singh Jamwal and Rajan Singh Happy, former president YRS said that poor families cannot afford Smart Meters as they leave hefty bills.

The protesters said that economic condition of Jammu people is not so good to pay hefty power bills and demanded that the installation of Smart Meters should be stopped.

“Hike in cooking gas, petrol prices and price of other commodities has already made life difficult,” they said.

Dheeraj Koul, Sajan Sharma, Ayush, Sumit, Jhony, Deepak, Abishek, Shubam Aakash and others were also present in the protest.