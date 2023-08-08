17 bovines rescued, smuggler nabbed

Excelsior Correspondent

Udhampur, Aug 8: The police rescued 17 bovines animals and arrested a smuggler in this connection in Udhampur area today.

Reports said a Police party from Police Post Roun Domail during naka signalled to stop a truck bearing registration number JK 03-E3951 for checking.

During search, 17 bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicle without any valid permission.

All the 17 bovine animals were rescued and bovine smuggler namely, Nisar Ahmed, son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of Rakh Bra, Anantnag was arrested. In this connection, a case under relevant section of law stands registered at Police Station Udhampur.

The arrest was made under the supervision of SHO Udhampur inspector Raghubir Singh.