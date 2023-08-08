Youth found hanging in hotel room

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 8: Under mysterious circumstances, a youth was found hanging in a hotel room at Katra, here today.

The deceased was identified as Kulbir Singh, aged about 24 years, son of Balwan Singh, resident of Lad, Tehsil Pouni in district Reasi. He was found hanging in room of a hotel, where he was working.

On being informed, a Police team from Police Station Katra reached the spot and shifted the dead body to CHC Katra for postmortem.

Police did not rule out the possibility of suicide while a case has been registered in this connection for further investigation.