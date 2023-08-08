Three injured in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 8: Three persons were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Batote-Kishtwar road.

The collision took place near Karmail Assar between two cars wherein one was of Swift make and the other was of Alto make.

The injured persons were shifted to CHC Assar and they were identified as Gh Qadir, Ghulshan Begum and Fatima Begum, all residents of Goila Kahra, Doda.

Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.