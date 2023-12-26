Veer Bal Diwas to honour sacrifices of Sahibzaade: Ravinder Raina

BJP, others recall supreme sacrifices of Guru’s kins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir leaders and activists organized various programmes and also participated in other programmes organized on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ by different organizations across Jammu & Kashmir.

Ravinder Raina, president J&K BJP, while addressing on the occasion, said that the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ reminds us how the virtuous and brave ‘Sahibzaade’ of Shree Guru Gobind Singh Ji were bricked alive in the walls of Sirhind. Their bravery and virtuousness is being celebrated in the whole of India as Veer Bal Diwas. The sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus and their families are unparalleled in the whole world, he said and saluted the four sons namely Baba Zorawar Singh, Baba Fateh Singh, Baba Jai Singh and Baba Kulwant Singh who fought against the Mughal emperor and his army.

Ravinder Raina added that their stories in the textbooks inspire the young generation that how we must love our nation and virtues. He stressed that it took a long time but now today, Veer Bal Diwas is being observed to pay honour and tribute to the sacrifices made by Sahibzaade and everybody would be made aware of our history and culture.

Meanwhile, Ashok Koul, BJP general secretary (Organization) accompanied by other party leaders, participated in various programmes on occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in Kashmir.

Vibodh Gupta, BJP general secretary participated in a Cricket Match organized in Jammu University Campus on occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, another general secretary of the party participated in a ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ programme in Ramgarh, SS Slathia, vice-president participated in a ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ programme in Samba and Chander Prakash Ganga, former Minister participated in a programme at Vijaypur.

BJP Minority Morcha led by its president Ranjodh Singh Nalwa held a programme in RS Pura Border District witnessing the massive participation of local residents at village Chak Manjara in Arnia Mandal. Former MLA Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Dutt Shastri, Harbhajan Singh Pummi, Narinder Singh, Kamaljeet Singh and others were amongst the prominent present in the programme.

BJP vice president, Pawan Khajuria participated in Veer Bal Diwas programme at Udhampur and paid glowing tributes to valour of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji who instead of surrendering before tyrant Mughal ruler preferred death to protect Dharma.

BJP district president Srinagar, Ashok Bhat also attended a function at party office Srinagar in which he and other leaders recalled the sacrifices of Sahibzade on Shaheedi Diwas and said that they will be remembered till the existence of this universe.

Civil Society activist, Shamsher Singh Bhandari and Nirbhay India founder Tarun Upal also participated in a function held in connection with observance of Shaheedi Diwas of four Sahibzade and paid glowing tributes to them saying that their supreme sacrifices protected dharma and country from tyrant Mughal rulers.

BJP organised Veer Bal Diwas programme in Anantnag West constituency at Palapora Gurudwara to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’ s sons.

Seh Prabhari Kashmir province Mohd Rafiq Wani was the chief Guest on the occasion. Several other senior leaders were present in the programme and paid glowing tributes to sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Nami Dogri Sanstha (NDS) held a poetic meet to pay Shardhanjali on the eve of “Shaheedi Diwas Chhote Sahibzade-2023” at Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Gurudwara Janipur here. At the outset Shabad were presented by Raagi Bhai Parvinder Singh Apple and Party Jammu wale, Raagi Ravinder Singh and Kamalpreet Kour.

This was followed by multilingual Kavi Goshti organised by NDS.