20-25 militants can’t scare J&K population, time for society to stand up against them: LG

‘People should identify enemies of peace, inform police’

*AMA couldn’t have been implemented without 370 abrogation

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called upon the society to stand up unitedly against the militants and declared that the day this happens that will be their (the militants) last moment. He asserted that 20-25 militants can’t scare such a large population of Jammu and Kashmir and the people should inform security forces and police about their movement to finish the militants and their ecosystem.

Click here to watch video

“Such a large population of Jammu and Kashmir can’t be scared by 20-25 terrorists. Entire society should unitedly stand against the militants and enemies of peace,” Sinha said while addressing an event marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at Gurudwara Bhagwati Nagar here.

Sinha said if 2-4 militants try to disturb peace and hinder development of a village with 2000 population, the people should stand up against them and say enough is enough. “But if we close door watching atrocities being committed in the village, such a society can never find a place in the history,” he added.

Asserting that development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir is only motive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor said the people should identify those who try to disturb peace and inform security forces and police so that not only terrorism but its entire ecosystem is destroyed.

“The day all people in every village stand unitedly, that will be last moment of terrorism,” he said.

“Militants cannot intimidate the people. It’s time to stand together against these anarchists. The entire society needs to unite against a few terrorists and anti-national elements,” he asserted, advocating a unified voice against the intimidation tactics of the small group.

He added that there is a need to identify those who are becoming hurdles in this mission (of peace and development in J-K).

Referring to the recent incidents disturbing the peaceful atmosphere, Sinha invoked Guru Gobind Ji’s message of peace, sacrifice, and martyrdom for the entire nation.

He urged self-reflection on adherence to these ideals and emphasised that external elements attempting to “disrupt the peace and development movement” should be met with collective resistance.

The LG said, “If a few outside people coming to a village with a population of 2000 try to disturb the peace and try to derail the movement of development and progress of the people, blood should boil against them”.

Sinha maintained that without abrogation of Article 370, implementation of Anandpur Marriage Act (AMA) couldn’t have been possible in Jammu and Kashmir. This is an answer to those who ask what changed after scrapping of Article 370,” he said.

He announced that Baba Banda Beer Singh Bahadur shrine in Reasi is being developed as heritage preservation spot so that pilgrims from across the country visit there. He also declared that Punjabi language will be taught in the schools and the administration is committed to its development.

On demand for a Sikh member in the Public Services Commission (PSC), the Lieutenant Governor said the PSC members are picked on basis of merit and such a member will get place in the Commission.

An official handout said: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha participated in a function marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at Gurudwara, Bhagwati Nagar today. He also unveiled a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, disciple of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan’.

The four Sahibzadas of Guruji were the embodiment of courage, valour and sacrifice. The life, ideals and bravery of Sahibzades is unparalleled in history, he said.

“Our great Gurus ensured society is free from all discrimination, fear and insecurity. The martyrdom day of Sahibzades is an occasion to remember the contribution of our revered Sikh Gurus to nation and we must strive relentlessly towards achieving the ideals espoused by them,” Sinha observed.

The Sikh Gurus worked with the common commitment to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India and promoted social justice, social harmony and empowerment of all sections of society, he said.

The Lt Governor said, it is a matter of great pride for all of us that the entire society has come together to pay the respect to our Great Gurus, Sahibzades and resolved to the task of nation-building.

While addressing, Mahant Manjit Singh Ji, Chief of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib asked all the present to follow the principles set by the Sikh Guru Sahibs and the ‘Chaar Sahibzadas’ and lead the life as per the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji.

In his address. Ajit Singh Chairman appealed to the general masses of J&K UT from all walks of life irrespective of caste, creed, colour and religion to strengthen the secular fabric for the betterment & welfare of whole of the mankind in the world. He hailed & appreciated the decision of the Govt of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K UT Govt headed by Manoj Sinha, for implementing the Anand Marriage Act in the J&K and installation of the Statue of Baba Gurbaksh Singh Ji (Baba Banda Singh Bahadur).

He appealed to the Government to concede all the other legitimate pending demands of the Sikh Community of J&K UT at the earliest.

Prominent among others who were present included Fateh Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Surat Singh Toofani, Bikramdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Avtar Singh, Chanchal Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Paramjit Singh, Balwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh.