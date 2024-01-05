VDC member ends life

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Jan 5: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member here today committed suicide by shooting himself at Kharangal village falling under the jurisdictions of Gandoh Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Balwant Singh, son of Prem Nath, resident of Kota Kharangal.

He was working as VDC member and he ended his life by shooting himself with the weapon issued to him as VDC members.

SHO Gandoh, Inspector Sanjay Kumar said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation started.