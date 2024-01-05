Two smugglers held with 7 bovines

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Jan 5: Police here today has foiled a bovine smuggling bid and arrested two smugglers after rescuing seven bovines from them.

Acting on specific information, a special team led by Inspector Vikram Parihar, SHO Police Station Atholi under the supervision of SDPO Atholi established a checkpoint wherein while checking the vehicles and pedestrians the cops stopped two individuals transporting bovine animals by foot in a cruel and merciless manner.

The accused persons were carrying bovines from Himachal Pradesh to Kashmir without any valid permission or document from the concerned authority.

They were arrested and seven bovines were rescued from them.

An FIR with number 01/2024 has been registered under relevant sections of the law at Police Station Atholi in this regard and investigation started.