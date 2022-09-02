VCs of SKUAST-J, IUST, former Minister call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The VC briefed the Lt Governor on various ongoing outreach activities, and research programmes in the University, and the progress registered under various disciplines.

While discussing various issues of academic and administrative importance, the VC informed the Lt Governor about the process of filling vacant positions, courses started under new faculties and the preparations for the upcoming events and conference.

Discussion was also held on spreading awareness among the stakeholders regarding the Lumpy Skin Disease.

Similarly, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also called on the Lt Governor and briefed him about the diverse teaching and research programmes of the University.

The Lt Governor advised the VCs to pursue research in important areas, and engage in activities by adopting innovative and reformative measures to find solutions to the societal issues and modern day challenges.

Former Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The former Minister apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of District Samba, which included widening of road from Swankha (Vijaypur) to Baba Chamlial via Baba Sidh Goria Dev Sthan, construction of Government Degree College at Ramgarh, construction of student hostel for girls belonging to SC category in GDC Samba, besides other demands.

Meanwhile, political activist from Rajouri, Advocate Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary also called on the Lt Governor.

He submitted a memorandum of demands for Kotranka Budhal Khawas area in particular & Pir Panjal region in general, which included, starting the work of GDC Kotranka, opening of new offices at Kotranka, Budhal and other areas, 400KVgrid station at Rajouri & 132KV grid station at Kotranka, besides establishing bank branches in far flung areas, outdoor stadium at Kotranka & Budhal, proper functioning of PHC’s in remote areas and better roads in rural areas, among other issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patience hearing to the demands projected by the former minister and the political activist, and assured them that the genuine issues put forth would be looked into for early redressal on merit.