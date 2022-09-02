Diamond Honda introduces Activa 6G premium edition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Diamond Honda introduced Activa 6G premium edition at Rs 75,960 (Ex-showroom price).

The Activa premium edition will be available in 3 new attractive colour options–Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Out of all these colours, the Green metallic shade with gold accents really stands out from the crowd in a pleasing way and looks very premium as well.

Other than this, the Honda Activa 6G premium edition gets brown seats and brown-coloured plastic panels.

All these changes make the Honda Activa 6G Premium edition scooter look a bit more premium than the standard model.