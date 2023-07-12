VC SKUAST-Jammu interacts with Vet Faculty & students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Dr B N Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu today visited and interacted with the Faculty members and students of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at R S Pura campus of SKUAST-Jammu

On his maiden address to the Vet Faculty members and students, he stressed on the vital role which livestock sector plays in national economy and in the socio-economic development of the country and exhorted faculty and students of Veterinary sciences to work for the betterment of the farming community.

Further, Dr Tripathi enshrined his vision and roadmap to develop Veterinary faculty of SKUAST-Jammu at par with the prestigious veterinary institutes of India. He underlined that India is equipped with institutions, human resources, policy frameworks and infrastructure which would be driving force for Animal Husbandry sector during the Amrit Kaal. He stressed the importance of self-reliance, referring to the concept of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India). He focused on improving the research ecosystem of the university by initiating collaborative efforts among state agriculture universities, ICAR institutes as well as international institutions. He emphasized the need to continuously explore ways to improve the quality of education, equips students with the necessary skills for their future endeavours. He emphasized the need to enhance resources and equip laboratories with modern machines to meet the growing demands of the evolving research and educational landscape.

The vice-Chancellor stressed the importance of keeping pace with advancements and nurturing innovative thinking among students. He advised teachers to encourage students to explore entrepreneurship and thereby highlight the need for students to be self-reliant and not solely depend on Government jobs. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing their skills and leveraging entrepreneurial opportunities to contribute to the growth of the region. He urged the veterinary students to become job generators rather than job seekers.

Dr. Tripathi concluded his interaction by taking queries and suggestions from the faculty members and students in an extensive manner and assured them of providing adequate facilities to ensure that teaching, research and wellbeing thrive well without hindrance.

Later on, the Vice-Chancellor visited all the divisions of the faculty to review their functioning and took feedback on individual basis from the scientist.