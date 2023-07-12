ALME delegation meets Secy I&C, gives suggestions for NIP implementation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: A delegation of Association of Large & Medium Enterprises (ALME), Jammu region led by chairman of the Association Pardeep Gandotra met Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) at Udyog Bhawan, here today.

Pardeep Gandotra, who was accompanied by other office bearers including Satish Kaul (president), Vinod Sachdeva and Sahil Mahajan gave various suggestions for smooth implementation of the New Industrial Policy (NIP).

It was observed that the policy has a spending outlay of Rs 28,400 crores and is the largest incentive to date, on the industrial development of J&K and is expected to generate huge employment opportunities. It was pointed out that the policy has not generated encouraging response till now despite liberal package due to some hurdles.

For smooth implementation of NIP, the delegation members suggested that the authorities need to develop industrial estates, Export Promotion Industrial Parks, and SEZ zones with adequate infrastructure like roads, drainage and power transmission as availability of developed land with the Government is the biggest hurdle in industrial development of J&K.

They advised that the process for change of land use should be further simplified and processes for environmental clearances and grant of power connection should be made time bound. They also suggested that the existing units and units under substantial expansion should be given suitable incentives and export manufacturers should also be given some incentives as export has a big potential for employment and foreign exchange earnings and in the present policy there is no incentive for export manufacturing.

Vikramjit Singh gave a patient hearing and assured to take up the issues with appropriate authorities. A memento was presented to the Commissioner/ Secretary on the occasion.