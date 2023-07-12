DC Rajouri listens people’s issues at Rajnagar

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 12: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today inaugurated the construction of Rapid Sand Filtration plant taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission at Rajnagar lower in Block Budhal New. The Water Supply Project costing Rs 5.13 crore envisages providing Functional Tap Connections (FHTCs) to 557 Households.

The Rapid Sand Filtration plant will provide clean and safe drinking water to the people of Rajnagar and surrounding areas. The locals hailed the initiative as a significant step towards improving the overall health and well-being of the people.

Later, as part of the weekly Block Diwas, the Deputy Commissioner convened a public outreach camp to listen to the demands of the locals.

The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the locals and listened to their issues and concerns. He assured them that their problems would be addressed on a priority basis and directed the concerned officials to take necessary action.

The camp witnessed a good turnout as people from different parts of the block raised their demands and issues amid rainy weather.

The locals demanded macadamization of roads, up-gradation of schools, adequate staff in Government institutions and the augmentation of health infrastructure.

Specific issues highlighted during the event included establishment of tourist village at Rajnagar, up-gradation of PHC Budhal, meeting shortage of teachers, up-gradation of Government High School Ghabbar; renovation of Budhal to Gabbar road, provision of electricity poles, bridge from Ghabbar to Ghuleer, speedy implementation of JJM schemes etc.

Responding to the demands, the DC sought active cooperation from the general public in achieving the development objectives. He called for close coordination among departments and PRIs to achieve desired development objectives.

He also urged the youth to avail benefits of self-employment schemes launched by the government to establish their own ventures. He encouraged the youth to become self-reliant and contribute to the development of the region.

He also took the opportunity to educate the locals about various government schemes and programs, and urged them to take advantage of these initiatives. He emphasized the need to create awareness among the people about these schemes, so that they can benefit from them.

The DC passed on spot directions to the concerned departments for ensuring the redressal of issues highlighted by the public on priority and in a time-bound manner. Many issues were resolved on the spot with the intervention of concerned departments.