Shuhul Motors launches New Hyundai Exter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Shuhul Motors Private Limited today launched New Hyundai Exter in presence of Pankaj Gupta (Branch Head, J&K Bank Gangyal, Jammu), Ojas Kapoor (ASM HMIL), Mushtaq Guroo (MD Shuhul Group), Bilal Guroo and Owais Guroo (Directors Shuhul Group) and Mian Adil Aslam (CEO Shuhul Group).

Ankush Badyal (GM Shuhul Group), Vipul Sharma (SM) and Ahmad Sarjan (ASM) along with the members of civil society and customers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India has always created new benchmarks in the industry with its revolutionary products and technologies. Yet again, with Exter we are proud to introduce an SUV that embodies Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology and exceptional performance”.

“With its modern and confident exterior, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled safety features, Hyundai Exter is poised to redefine this fast growing segment. We are confident that Hyundai Exter will exceed the expectations of our customers and reaffirm Hyundai’s position as India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider,” he asserted.

Interestingly, the Hyundai Exter sets a new benchmark for safety with six first-in-segment standard airbags, three-point seatbelts, and seat belt reminders. Advanced electronic safety features like active stability control and hill start assist are included. The Exter boasts 26 standard safety features and offers over 40 advanced safety features, ensuring comprehensive protection for occupants.

The Exter features a split headlamp setup at the front, with H shaped LED DRLs. The tail lights also feature a similar H-shaped design. The micro SUV features an overall boxy layout, with modern styling elements. The cabin setup of Exter consists of dual digital display setup comprising of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Apart from the dual digital displays, the Exter will pack cruise control, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, a dashcam and so on. The Exter is the most affordable SUV in India to be offered with an electric sunroof.