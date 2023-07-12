Bajaj Auto signs MoU with SASTRA to train 25,000 graduates in 5 years

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Automobile major Baja Auto signed an MoU with SASTRA Deemed University to establish the Bajaj Engineering Skill Training (BEST) Centre to train engineering & diploma graduates / final year students on emerging workplace skills.

“The Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) estimates a demand of 3.35 Million skilled workforce in the manufacturing industry by 2026. Automobile industry is a critical stakeholder with TNSDC also estimating a substantial trained workforce and Bajaj plans to establish 10 BEST centres all over India” said G Sudhakar, VP-CSR of Bajaj Auto.

The BEST at SASTRA is the third centre and shall comprise over 160 advanced training facilities procured from 20 reputed vendors including imported equipment. The training facility shall be in four emerging areas of Mechatronics, Sensors & Control, Robotics & Automation and Industry 4.0 & Advanced Manufacturing. Each centre aims to train at least 500 students thereby adding 25,000 trained graduates in the next five years.

Signing MoU, the Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam assured that SASTRA shall creatively differentiate using its resources effectively to make the BEST at SASTRA the first amongst the ten. He also added that the investment of over Rs 30 Crores in BEST centre is state of the art providing an immersive training environment to the students.

Ramesh V, Head – Skilling CSR signed the MoU on behalf of SASTRA and also explained the scholarship schemes available for the socio-economically challenged graduates.

Sneha Ghonge, Manager – Assessment & Monitoring and Vijay Vaware, Divisional Manager – Skilling CSR were also present along with Deans and Associate Deans of SASTRA.