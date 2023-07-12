DC Baramulla listens public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 12: In its endeavour to listen to the issues and grievances of people at their door steps, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today visited Block Nadihal and chaired a daylong Block Diwas Camp at Panchayat Achabal.

During the camp, Dr Sehrish listened to various issues and demands of people meant for the overall welfare and development of the area.

The programme witnessed large participation of people from Lorihama, Alsafa Colony, Ladoora besides other adjoining areas of Nadihal Block.

Among others, the Public Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by DDC Member, Shabir Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Manzoor Ahmad Raina, Joint Director Planning, M. Yousuf Rather and all district and sectoral officers of the district.

During the Grievance Redressal Camp, various public delegations and scores of individuals projected various developmental issues before the DC and sought timely resolution of their grievances and demands.

The demands put forth by people included augmentation of health institutions, macadamization of inner links and establishment of new road besides sanitation of Irrigation Khuls of the area.

Providing drinking water facilities, sufficient staff for the educational institutions and providing a ground for the youth were also among the major demands of people.

While responding to the issues and demands, the DC said that District Administration is making all efforts to provide all basic amenities at the doorsteps of the people especially living in far flung and such tough terrains so that they may not suffer due to paucity of such facilities.

The DC reiterated that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the District Administration has achieved a huge milestone by providing tap water connections to all the target areas and is committed to ensure hassle free services to the people for their convenience.

With regard to the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 commencing in the district from August 7, the DC informed the gathering that every initiative is being taken to make the campaign a grand success.

Meanwhile, during the programme the DC inaugurated Custom Hiring Centres established by Agriculture Production department Baramulla under Aspirational District Programme.

On the occasion, the DC resolved various grievances of immediate nature and also gave on spot directions for redressal of other issues.

Moreover, the DC further said that the administration is keen to streamline public service delivery and added that various developmental works are being identified and subsequently approved for their execution.