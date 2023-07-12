Andrabi lays foundation for transporters halt facility

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Pulwama town, Newa village in Pulwama and Pakherpora in Budgam district and attended multiple programmes and layed foundation for new work to be executed.

Andrabi was accompanied by Waqf CEO Dr Majid Jahangir, Tehsildar Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin and Social activist Arshad Bhat. She begun her tour from Pulwama visiting Chudi Bazar in Pulwama town where a programme was organised by the traders after this notified Waqf owned market was taken over recently by the Board.

Later Andrabi visited Newa village where she paid obeisance at the Sufi Shrine and addressed a public gathering. Waqf Chairperson later paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Aali Ali Balkhi (RA) and also laid foundation stone for the transporters halt facility at Pakherpora Bazazr.

Speaking to a gathering of local traders and senior citizens at Pakherpora Dr Andrabi said that it was encouraging and motivating to see the transformation of Waqf Board during the past one year. “From an ailing entity to a vibrant organization, our journey in Waqf Board during the past one year has been splendid. Despite continuous process of sustainable corrections, much more needs to be done. The infections in the system had become chronic and thus the treatment takes us more time and efforts”, Dr Andrabi said.

She said that the resources of the Board were exploited earlier to the level that when the new Board took over, there was no money even for the salaries of the staff. “Loot and misappropriation of the funds of Waqf are the stories of past now. We have already initiated re-development projects throughout J&K and the Board has succeeded in earning the trust of the people again”, Waqf Board Chairperson maintained.