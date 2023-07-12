Div Com kick starts plantation drive along Ring Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: In a significant move towards environmental conservation and beautification, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Wednesday kick started a plantation drive at Miran Sahib, along the newly constructed Ring Road Jammu.

This plantation drive was organized by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the aim to enhance the green cover and promote sustainability in the region.

Hundreds of saplings of different indigenous species were planted along the stretch of the Ring Road to create a vibrant and ecologically diverse landscape.

The move would serve as a vital intervention to combat deforestation, mitigate the effects of climate change and foster biodiversity conservation. By increasing the green cover in urban areas, such initiatives help to counteract the adverse impacts of pollution and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasized the significance of the plantation drive, stating, “Our aim is to transform the landscape and make it more sustainable and ecologically balanced. Planting trees along the newly constructed Ring Road will not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also provide numerous ecological benefits, such as air purification, soil erosion prevention”.

PD NHAI, while speaking on the occasion, said the plantation drive is part of a nationwide plantation drive aimed at promoting ecological balance and environmental sustainability.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa; Regional officer, NHAI, P Siva Sankar;Project director, Y P S Jadon; Joint Advisor NHAI, (Retd.PCCF), Ravi Kesar; Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, B M Sharma; DFO Jammu, SDM R. S.Pura, local PRIs were also present on the occasion.