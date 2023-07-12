Bharat Bhushan pays glorious tribute to Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh on 6th death anniversary

*Asks youth to follow path of patriotism, work for motherland

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: DDC Chairman of Jammu, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi, today paid heartfelt tribute to Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh from 3 JAK Rifles for his selfless sacrifice for the nation on the occasion of his sixth death anniversary during a programme held at village Barn.

On the occasion, BDC, Kuldeep Raj, S.P Charak, Joginder Singh, SHO, Gharota, Zorawar Singh, Rajan Singh Happy, Rajinder Singh, Balwant Singh, Sodagar Singh, Surnider Singh Gilli, Davinder Singh and Vikram Singh were present.

Pertinent to mention here that on July 12 in 2017, Lance Naik Ranjit Singh and his comrade Rifleman, Satish Bhagat attained martyrdom during the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army troops on Indian posts in Keran Sector of Kupwara district in Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman expressed profound admiration for Lance Naik, Ranjeet Singh, recognizing his supreme sacrifice as a source of immense pride for the land of warriors. The unwavering dedication and bravery exhibited by Lance Naik, Ranjeet Singh continues to serve as a shining example for the nation.

Bharat Bhushan further emphasized that the martyrdom of Lance Naik, Ranjeet Singh will forever serve as an inspiration for the people to remain devoted to national security and progress. His sacrifice reminds the valor and sacrifices made by our armed forces to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation, he added.

The DDC chairman saluted the “brave soldiers and officers of the country’s forces in making the nation proud by standing like rock on the frontiers to meet challenging situations”. “Not only have they been defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation at the borders but also maintaining 360 degree security grid against the terror regime sponsored and supported by enemies of the country. Observance of the martyrdom of the valiant soldiers therefore depicts the gratitude of the people for the national heroes who give their today for our safe tomorrow,” he added.

He said Indian Army is the best force in the world because of the commitment, dedication and nationalism of its jawans. He said “we are living freely because our Jawans are alert on borders and discharging supreme duty for the country”. He asked the youth to follow the path of patriotism and work for the motherland as Shaheed Ranjeet Singh did for the country.