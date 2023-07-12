Advisor visits Nunwan Base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM, July 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited the Nunwan Base camp and reviewed the arrangements for ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2023.

During his visit, Advisor Bhatnagar interacted with the devotees, service providers, officers of various line departments as well as representatives of security agencies and took stock of logistics, lodging, health and other facilities for the smooth facilitation of pilgrims.

The Advisor also interacted with the camp administrators, medical staff, and volunteers involved in managing the pilgrimage. He commended their dedication and hard work in ensuring the smooth operation of the Yatra. He emphasized on the importance of maintaining a high level of sanitation as well as cleanliness in the camp for safe and comfortable experience to the devotees.

Interacting with the officers on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the Shri Amarnathji Yatra holds immense religious significance and it is our responsibility to provide a secure and comfortable environment for the pilgrims. He urged all the stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra and extend all possible support to the devotees.

He further directed all concerned departments to take every possible measure to make Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra smooth, safe and hassle-free for devotees. He added that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has contributed immensely to our composite culture.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the Base Camp hospital and took stock of medical facilities being provided to the pilgrims.

The Advisor, during inspection interacted with the doctors and other paramedical staff and asked them to keep all the necessary medicines and other medical facilities available. He also directed them to ensure round the clock healthcare facilities during the yatra.