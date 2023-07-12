CS directs upscaling of JKTDC properties to promote tourist destinations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: In its 94th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today directed the officers of Tourism Department to take all necessary measures to promote destinations other than Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Patnitop as attractive tourist spots and improve facilities for stay at these locations.

The BoD meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, Tourism; MD, JKTDC; Director Tourism, Kashmir besides other concerned officers of the IT Department.

The Chief Secretary observed that the Corporation has prized properties at almost all the tourist places across the UT and their proper maintenance and optimum utilization would promote all these for night-stay of tourists. He also asked for introduction of adventure activities like Rock climbing, Zip line, Paragliding or other water sports events.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to formulate a plan for promotion of Golf Tourism in J&K. He maintained that the Golf Courses in the UT are best in class and have a potential to attract Golf lovers all over the nation. He advised for having a robust calendar of activities for all these courses and look for offering them as a package with other Tourism related assets and services by the Department.

The Chief Secretary also stressed on giving facelift to the properties of the Department at Kokernag, Verinag, Daksum, Betab Valley, Sanasar, Sarthal, Bani, Basholi, Baderwah and other places to tap their potential fully besides earning revenue for the Corporation. He asked them to make cleanliness and hygiene their hallmarks for attracting quality customers.

The MD, JKTDC Minga Sherpa informed the meeting about different plans of the Corporation for promotion of Tourism in the UT. He revealed the plans of the Corporation to lease out assets of the Corporation at renewed terms and realising the outstanding with various debtors. He informed the board that the corporation has enhanced its balance sheet to a larger extent and is committed to be a profitable enterprise soon.

The board also discussed the issues related to different hotels being run by the Corporation at Srinagar and Jammu and other HR related matters. It also deliberated upon the Corporation’s plan of outsourcing the JKTDC properties on PPP mode at Pahalgam, Kud, Sanasar, Qazigund, Banihal, Ramban, Gulmarg, Jammu and Srinagar besides taking other decisions for the betterment of the Corporation.