JKRLM wins SKOCH Gold Award for Marketing Avenues to SHGs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) has bagged the SKOCH Award under the theme “State of Governance India 2047” in Gold category for its outstanding efforts in creating marketing avenues for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

SKOCH award marks a significant milestone for JKRLM, being the first award received since the inception of the scheme. This recognition represents a remarkable accomplishment for the organization. The award is a recognition for the JKRLM to the hard work and dedication of the JKRLM team, especially its Mission Director, who has been instrumental in driving the Mission’s major goal of creating marketing opportunities from district level avenues to national level platforms.

During the award process, the Mission first got order of merit certificate based on its first round of presentation and voting and thereafter final judging was done on final presentation delivered today by Mission Director JKRLM.

Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib highlighted the achievements of Mission and the various innovative measures taken by JKRLM to create sustainable marketing avenues for SHGs in Jammu & Kashmir. JKRLM has introduced several groundbreaking initiatives that have transformed the lives of countless women associated with self-help groups.

The AVSAR scheme, Umeed Women’s Haat, and District Rural Haat, SHG products available on e – commerce platforms are prime examples of these initiatives, which have not only provided a platform for SHGs to showcase their products but have also opened up new marketing avenues for them.

Commenting on the award received by her Indu Kanwal Chib said , “I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of the entire JKRLM team. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to empowering women and promoting entrepreneurship in rural areas. We will continue to work towards creating more opportunities for SHGs and ensuring their sustainable growth” She added.