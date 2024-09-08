Varuna Anand receives Bharat Entrepreneur Award

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Varuna Anand, the proprietor of The Splendor of Kashmir, has been awarded the Bharat Entrepreneur Award at the Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit 2024.

The event was organized by the Entrepreneurs Association of India (EAI) at the NDMC Convention Center, New Delhi.

The summit celebrated entrepreneurs from across India, with participants from Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala and the North East to Gujarat. Abhishek Kumar, President of EAI, welcomed guests, delegates, and awardees from different regions of the country.

The Chief Guest was Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India.

Other notable dignitaries included Arun Sharma, Chairman of Forbes Global Properties, Amitabh Verma, former Banking Secretary, and Padma Shri Kanwal Singh Chauhan, a leader in agriculture known as the “Father of Baby Corn in India.”

The EAI, founded in 2011, is a nonprofit group that supports entrepreneurship across India, focusing on women entrepreneurs, farmers, and small businesses, especially in underserved communities.

Varuna Anand’s award highlights her efforts in promoting the traditional crafts of Jammu & Kashmir, showcasing the talent and heritage of the region.