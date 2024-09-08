Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: The 25th Annual General Meeting of Prevest DenPro Limited held here today.

Prevest DenPro Limited is a leading Jammu based company manufacturing dental materials.

The meeting was attended by shareholders and senior management, including the Chairman and Managing Director, Atul Modi, and the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, Atul Modi provided an overview of the company’s performance for FY2024, highlighting growth achieved over the past year despite industry challenges and outlined Prevest Denpro’ strategic plans for the future, focusing on expansion into new markets and product innovations.

He expressed optimism regarding the company’s growth trajectory, sharing insights on upcoming projects and expansion strategies, including the launch of the company’s new oral care brand, ORADOX, in October 2023 and emphasized the brand’s strong market performance and its potential to drive significant growth in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Namrata Modi, whole time Director and CFO said, “We are pleased to report another year of robust financial performance, reflecting the strength of our business model and the dedication of our team. Despite the challenging economic environment, we have continued to deliver consistent growth and profitability, reinforcing our position as a leader in the dental industry.”

In recognition of the continued support from its shareholders, the Board of Directors declared a 10% dividend.

This proposal was warmly received and approved by the shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s sustained performance and future prospects.

The AGM also provided shareholders with an opportunity to engage directly with the management. Various questions regarding the company’s future initiatives were raised and comprehensively addressed by the management team.