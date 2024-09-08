Dr Jitendra criticizes NC-Cong alliance, Omar’s claims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has criticized the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance, calling it a “power-driven partnership” that disregards national interests.

He warned that this alliance could potentially revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and hinder development in the region.

Addressing media persons in Jammu, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized that the youth of J&K, who make up 70% of the electorate, are ready to reject the NC-Congress alliance’s divisive politics in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He also addressed recent comments by Omar Abdullah regarding the hanging of Afzal Guru.

Dr Singh accused Abdullah of misleading the public by claiming ignorance of Guru’s execution.

He pointed out that Abdullah, who was the Chief Minister of J&K at the time, should have been aware of the decision.

“The hanging of Afzal Guru occurred in 2013 during the UPA Government, with Abdullah in office,” claimed Dr Singh.

He also questioned the Congress party’s position on Article 370 and criticized the NC-Congress alliance for their alleged self-serving motives.