Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No.1’ first Bollywood film set to go plastic-free

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie “Coolie No. 1” has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free, producer of the movie Deepshikha Deshmukh announced on Sunday.

Deepshika took to Twitter to share the team’s initiative.

“Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1 One sip at a time – hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated Thank you to the Coolie-est team for making this happen,” she tweeted.

Varun thanked the producer for the decision and urged his colleagues to do the same.

“Thank you Honey Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this,” he tweeted.

Their decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment. (AGENCIES)