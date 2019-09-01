Chandrayaan-2’s 5th and final Lunar Orbit manoeuver performed

CHENNAI: With just six days remaining for a soft landing on the Moon’s South Polar region, the fifth and final Lunar bound orbit maneouver of the Chandryaaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Sunday.

”High five from Chandryaaan to you”, ISRO tweeted on the fifth and final successful manoeuver. ISRO in its update on the website said the final Lunar bound orbit manoeuver for the spacecraft was performed successfully beginning at 1821 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuver was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal”, ISRO said. (AGENCIES)