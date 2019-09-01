After hustings, MP Nusrat Jahan again dons the role of actress

KOLKATA: Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been cast in a Bengali film, her first

movie after the elections that took her to the Lok Sabha and her marriage.

Jahan has been cast opposite Abir Chatterjee and Jeet in the film ‘Asur’, that centres around three friends, the film’s director Pavel said on Sunday.

Asked if he had considered the busy schedule of Jahan as an MP while casting her, Pavel said “Nusrat is professional and sensible. She is perfect to be cast opposite Jeet and Abir.”

Jahan posted the first look teaser poster of the film on her twitter account saying, “The film will be released this winter.”

Jahan’s last release was ‘Naqaab’, a Bengali film released last year.

Shooting for ‘Asur’ began in August. (AGENCIES)