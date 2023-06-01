Various delegations call on Lt Governor Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 1: Various delegations called on Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, Brig ( Dr) B D Mishra (Retd) at Raj Niwas here today.

A delegation from Phyang village led by Padma Yangzom called on the Lieutenant Governor Mishra at Raj Niwas, Leh.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Leh, Shabir Hussain was also present during the meeting.

Yangzom raised land-related issues in Phyang village. She informed LG that 11 families of the villages, who are presently not residing in the village, have not been allocated state land to these 11 families for the construction of residential houses in the village. She requested LG’s intervention in this regard.

Lt Governor instructed Shabir to resolve the issue as per the provision of law.

Another delegation comprising National Health Mission (NHM) employees led by Mudasir Tariq called on the Lt Governor Mishra today.

Tariq raised several issues, viz. regularisation of their services, enhancement in their salaries along with loyalty bonus and additional allowance for the education of their children, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) issues of NHM employees. The Lt Governor assured to look into the matter.

Vice-president, Keda Bharti Organisation, Dr Sanjogita Soodan also called on the Lieutenant Governor, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra at Raj Niwas.

Dr Sanjogita briefed LG about the organisation and apprised of the objectives of the organisation, viz. providing physical education programme for children, awareness about drugs abuse, women’s empowerment in sports, etc.

LG commended the organisation for their initiatives and contribution to children and women empowerment. He asked the members of the organisation to continue working for the welfare of the people of Ladakh.

A delegation led by Advocate Prabha Agnihotri and members of the India-Tibetan Cooperation Forum called on LG here today.

Agnihorti discussed issues related to the Tibetan Refugee Market at Leh and requested for LG’s intervention in this regard.

LG instructed the concerned department to renovate/ repair the existing infrastructure of the Tibetan Refugee Market in a time-bound manner.

A delegation comprising members of New Airport Terminal Contractors also called on the LG at Raj Niwas.

The delegates discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Hawai Chappal Wala Bhi Hawai Jahaz Me’ and issues related to flight rates of private airlines plying in Ladakh.

The delegates requested LG to initiate necessary measures to address the exorbitant rates charged by the private airlines plying in Ladakh. Brig Mishra LG assured to take up the matter with the Central Government.