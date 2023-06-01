Smoking at public places declining in J&K: Secretary Health

DHSK nominates anti tobacco ambassadors

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 1: Directorate Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) observed World No Tobacco Day here yesterday in which the participants took pledge for quitting smoking and supporting the anti-tobacco campaign in Kashmir valley.

To commemorate the global celebration, a grand function was organised by State Tobacco Control Unit at Government Dental College where prominent personalities including Secretary Tribal Affairs, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, renowned Doctor, Dr Sushil Razdan and International cricketers Parvez Rasool were nominated as anti-tobacco campaign ambassadors.

The function was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director NHM, Ayuhsi Sudhan and Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Masood Tanveer, Principal Government Dental College, Dr. Reyaz Farooq, Director Ayush, Dr. Mohan Singh and Dr. Tabasum Jabeen Director Family Welfare among others.

The dignitaries also released an annual magazine edited and drafted by State Tobacco Control Unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, said the day is being observed to educate people about harmful effects of tobacco use.

He said that due to the consistent anti-tobacco campaign and anti-tobacco laws smoking in open is on decline in J&K.

Dr Razdan, through a video message, vowed to fight for tobacco control measures in J&K.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary thanked the health department for choosing them as anti-tobacco campaign ambassadors. He hoped that their involvement will be of great help in reducing smoking and tobacco consumption.

MD NHM lauded the efforts of health department for taking anti-tobacco campaign to nook and corner of Kashmir. She said that awareness and education are important to curb the menace of smoking. She said a coordinated effort is needed to reduce smoking and tobacco use.

Director Health Services Kashmir, said smoking is a gateway of drug abuse as almost all drug abusers start from smoking.

Principal Government Medical College, Dr. Masood Tanveer enumerated adverse effects of tobacco on health. Dr Mir Mushtaq nodal officer gave detailed presentation about tobacco control activities of Directorate of health services.