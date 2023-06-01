SPMR College organises seminar on ‘Digital & Rural Marketing’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Department of Commerce of the Govt SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, organised a seminar on the topic ‘Digital Marketing and Rural Marketing’ under the aegis of G20 for B Com/BBA/BCA students.

Prof Rajesh Mishra, Faculty ICFAI Business School, Gurgaon was the resource person for the said event. Principal of the college, Dr Surinder Kumar was chief guest on the occasion.

The whole event was planned and organised under the guidance of Prof Barbara Kaul, Head of Department of Commerce. Dr Sarabjeet Kour Sudan presented a welcome address.

Prof Rajesh Mishra discussed in detail the varied aspects of digital and rural marketing. In the first session, he explained the meaning, features and significance of rural marketing. He accentuated that rural marketing is a two way marketing process- from urban to rural and from rural to urban. The urban marketers sell goods such as pesticides, fertilisers, FMCG products to rural area and rural marketers sell milk products to urban area. He also discussed about 4 As of rural marketing which are availability, affordability, acceptability and awareness.

In the second session, he explained the various modes and strategies of digital marketing. The resource person had an interactive session with the students where he shared some of the success stories such as Hindustan Unilever’s project Sakti, ITC’s e-Choupal Inititative, etc.

More than 80 students participated in the event with full vigour and enthusiasm. Faculty who attended the programme, included Dr Monika Malhotra, Dr Sandhya, Dr Jagmeet, Dr Fayza, Prof Shreya, Prof Charandeep Handa, Prof Rishu Mahajan, Prof Roomi Rani, Prof Rajni and Prof Sindhu Kotwal.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Sarabjeet Kour Sudan and Dr Shipra Gupta presented the formal vote of thanks.