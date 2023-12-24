Vande Bharat Train From Katra To Delhi Starting From Dec 30 Will Have A Stop In Udhampur And Kathua As Well: Jitendra Singh

JAMMU, Dec 24: New Vande Bharat Train From Katra to Delhi to Have Stoppage in Udhampur and Kathua, Announces Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

In a recent tweet, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced that the new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting from December 30 will have a stop in Udhampur and Kathua as well. Singh further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet for responding to his request. “The new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting 30th December will have a Stop in Udhampur and Kathua also. This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living”, he added.