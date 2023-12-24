JAMMU, Dec 24: Police recovered arms and ammunition from a drone dropped in Akhnoor area here in the city outskirts, a source said on Sunday.
Police said arms and ammunition were recovered on Saturday from a package that was dropped from a drone near LOC in the Akhnoor sector.
“The recovery included a pistol, magazine, bullets, and cash,” said police, adding that the matter is being investigated. (Agencies)
J&K | Police Recover Drone-Dropped Arms, Ammo In Akhnoor
