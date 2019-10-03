Vande Bharat Express receives rousing welcome at Jammu Railway Station

ON BOARD VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS: Amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, India’s fastest train Vande Bharat Express was given a rousing welcome at Jammu Railway Station on Thursday.

The train which was on its way to Katra from the national capital, was flagged off today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the train’s arrival. Several police personnel stood as guard along the train, when it halted for just 2 minutes at the Jammu railway station.

Being considered as an engineering marvel, the semi-highspeed train was a delight for onlookers. Hundreds of people rushed towards the train just to have their pictures clicked with it, but were stopped by the security personnel due to security concerns. (AGENCIES)