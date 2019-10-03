2.10 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in 5 days

A view of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Bhawan located between Trikuta Hills. (UNI)
JAMMU: Over 2 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi here in the first five days of Navratras to pay obeisance, officials said on Thursday.

The cave shrine witnesses a footfall of over 42,000 pilgrims daily since the beginning of Navratras from September 29, they said.

“Yatra has crossed the record two lakh mark today. A total of over 2.10 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance in the first five days of Navratras”, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Simrandeep Singh said. (AGENCIES)

 

