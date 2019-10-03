V-P pitches for addressing health-care needs in rural areas on war-footing

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said steps should be taken on a war-footing to address problems posed by communicable and non-communicable deceases and absence of adequate modern medical facilities in the rural areas.

Speaking at 27th annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Neurology IANCON 2019 here, he urged the medical fraternity to

play a pro-active role and launch an awareness campaign on the need to prevent non-communicable diseases like diabetes,

hypertension and cancer which were assuming disturbing proportions.

The country is facing the twin burden of some communicable diseases and NCDs, apart from glaring absence of adequate modern medical facilities in rural areas, particularly in the remote parts of the country. This is an area that needs to be addressed on a war-footing by all the stakeholders in the healthcare industry, including the private sector, he said. (AGENCIES)